Singled Out: Unknown Voidz's Lack of Everything

Ontario Grunge rockers Unknown Voidz recently released their "Deception By My Side" EP and to celebrate we asked band founder Zan Khan to tell us about the single "Lack of Everything". Here is the story:

Lack Of Everything was originally written in 2021 but never ever had lyrics as I thought the distorted and the fuzz on the guitar sounded cool to me. It was a song I did spend a few months working on and wanted to sound angry. I never knew what to be angry about and I thought by being able to achieve it - I either had to make something up to be angry or by someone who made me feel this way.

I remember listening to PSA by Toronto band Burner on repeat (one of my big influences) and one point of the song I thought I've heard the singer say "I killed myself just to -" I never ever knew what he was actually saying and when I was driving in my car and that's when I said it out loud "I killed myself just to bring you back to life" and I felt I finally had the idea of lyrics for Lack Of Everything. I think for the rest of the song, there was someone who I trusted so much and told things I never told anyone including the people closest to me. I felt safe I can come to this person. Only to find out they used my vulnerability against me without a care in the world, gaslight me and always yelling and expected me to feel sorry for them. Which is how "You lack empathy while you expect sympathy" and my friend helped with "deception by myself, I don't feel alright". The other verse I sang how I felt when I first showed the band and I thought it was fitting "I don't wanna be like you and I don't wanna feel like sh*t".

That's how the song became to be. The song is the most personal on the new EP hence the name of it Deception By My Side. I felt proud not just the song, but the whole project of recording it as I got the product I wanted and took our time making sure it was what we wanted. We hope most people enjoy our new EP just as much we had fun making it.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Unknown Voidz