Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Laid To Rest

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno was laid to rest in London, England on Thursday, according to his manager Stjepan Juras, who shared the news via Facebook.

Juras shared a photo of the casket in the grave along with the caption, "Let's raise glass for the last time for Paul Di'Anno. His funeral was today and this picture is published by the approval of his family. Thanks to everyone today and thanks Kastro Pergjoni for beautiful afternoon at Cart and Horses in long memory of Paul."

The legendary vocalist died on October 21st and Juras latest shared the following message about Di'Anno's cause of death, "We have received permission from Paul's family to bring you the news of Paul's cause of death, after the results of the autopsy have been received.

"His sisters Cheryl and Michelle confirmed the following: 'Basically he had a tear in the sac around the heart and blood has filled inside it from the main aorta artery and that has caused the heart to stop'." Paul's death was instantaneous and hopefully painless. May he rest in peace."

