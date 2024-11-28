Juliet's Not Dead 'Battle Scarred' With New Video

Juliet's Not Dead have released a music video for their new single "Battle Scarred". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album, "This World Is Ours", which will be hitting stores on February 7, 2025.

Stevie Stoker said of the new single, "Battle Scarred is so powerful, not just in sound but in its meaning. Many of us have had moments where we have suffered from depression. A couple of years ago I was in a really dark place and I had to rely on the people around me to pull me through. I have to say without them I'm not sure where I'd be.

"Battle Scarred actually started out as three different song ideas that we reworked in our pre-production process and it didn't fully come to life until we got into the studio with our producer (Romesh Dodangoda). I remember playing with lyric lines and that's when it came to me that this was basically a conversation I've had with myself many times. The uncontrollable back and forth of a troubled mind is evident in these lyrics, and it almost feels like it's about to explode. For me putting this down on paper was in a way a kind of therapy and I'm so pleased that we can now share it with everyone. It means so much to me.

"We talk a lot nowadays about mental health and about ways of coping, which is great, however, I still feel like men in particular keep things bottled up, often until its too late. Which is why we are using this song to shine a light on two amazing organisations that are helping people who need support. Durham Mental Health Alliance, which is local to us and Samaritans, on a wider national level. Even our very own Niall Whittaker is climbing Kilimanjaro in December to help raise money for Samaritans.

"The song is accompanied by a video which visually pulls together some of the themes. It stars British actor, Darren Morfitt, who is a friend of the band. His CV is mad and includes Dr Who, Coronation Street & Dog Soldiers.

"We were honoured when he accepted our invitation to feature in the video. Darren plays a character facing his own internal struggles and you see him collapse and then explode and he battles with his demons. It's powerful stuff and we hope that it resonates with people."

Stoker said of the new album, "I love this album, not only do I think it's the best music we've ever written, but it was also the most enjoyable writing and recording process I've ever been a part of. Jack & I wrote for most of 2023. We were even recording demos while on tour around Europe. From the get-go we knew what we wanted to say with this collection of songs. As a band you come up against so many challenges and we wanted this album to reflect all of the emotions, difficult decisions, and strong bonds we've made over the last couple of years.

"Getting the songs ready to record for the final time is always my favourite part of the process but also one of the trickiest. We demo them fully, so every layer and part is where it should be and critique and change bits until we are happy with it. However it's sometimes difficult to know when you're done. Thankfully we had the right production team behind it, approaching it with a clear view of what we wanted the final result to be. Romesh (Dodangoda) and the boys at Longwave made our job easy and we literally smiled and laughed our way through it. We hope anyone who hears it will hear the joy behind the music no matter the subject."

Related Stories

News > Juliet's Not Dead