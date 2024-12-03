Howard Jones and Adam Dutkiewicz Reveal Name Of Killswitch Engage Offshoot

Former Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones shared a new update about his project with his ex-KSE bandmate Adam Dutkiewicz, including the name of the group.
Jones shared the new via Instagram while posting a photo of himself with the guitarist. He captioned the photo "Thai food lunch date!" and followed that with an update about the new project.
Howard wrote, "It's been a busy year for us, but we finally have our album mixed. Our schedules have caused this to take longer than expected, thanks for bearing with us. Back to work.
"We are Burn Eternal. See you soon."
