Singled Out: Irv Lyons Jr.'s Camilla

Irv Lyons Jr. recently release his new album "Euphonious" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about one of the tracks and he selected "Camilla". Here is the story:

The inspiration for Camilla came from my own life-memories of love and heartbreak, triumphs and struggles. I've had my share of relationships, and each one leaves an imprint on the soul, shaping how you see the world and, ultimately, how you express it in music. For me, songwriting is deeply emotional. I don't just write about my own experiences; I also draw from the world around me. Sometimes, it's the smallest thing-a conversation I overhear at a coffee shop or a fleeting moment that sparks an idea. I've always been inspired by nature, and as a Native man, I feel a special connection to the earth and its rhythms. The sun setting, the changing of the seasons, the sound of a breeze-they all find their way into my music in some form.

Dreams play a big role in my creative process, too. There have been nights when I've woken up with a melody so clear and vivid in my mind that I had to grab my guitar right then and there to capture it. Those moments feel like gifts, as if the music comes from somewhere beyond myself, and I'm just the vessel.

When it comes to the musicality of Camilla, it's a reflection of everything that's influenced me over the years-jazz, rock, R&B, and Latin music. Each of those genres has its own heartbeat, its own soul, and I love weaving them together to create something uniquely my own. Music is universal, and blending those influences allows me to connect with people on a deeper level.

At its core, Camilla is a love song, but it's not just about romance-it's about the many ways love shows up in our lives. It's about vulnerability, resilience, and the beauty of human connection. Writing this song was a way of honoring those emotions, those experiences, and turning them into something timeless.

Currently my musical influences, combined with my roots, inspired me to get back into the studio and record Camilla in Spanish.

Irv Lyons Jr.

Syracuse, NY

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Irv Lyons Jr