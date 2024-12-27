Late Iron Maiden Frontman Paul Di'Anno Book May Become Feature Film

The manager of late Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno has shared the news that he has received an offer to turn his book "666 Days With The Beast" into a feature film.

The book covers the final years of the legendary frontman and Stjepan Juras took to social media on Friday (December 27th) to reveal, "The first offer to adapt my book about Paul into a feature film arrived."

Here is the synopsis for the book, which was released earlier this month: "Paul's friend and manager Stjepan Juras tells an incredible story about the fight for Paul's life and his attempt to return him to where he belongs; to a great constellation of musical legends.

"The test version of this book was released by a combination of circumstances exactly on the day of Paul's death, but the final edition includes the author's obituary for Paul on the last pages of this book.

"This book, in the form of a trilogy, covers the last three years of paul's life and reveals to us a completely new world that has been little or rarely talked about. Paul at the same time desired this book, but at the same time feared its contents, and when you get your hands on it, you will understand why.

"You will read this book with a heavy heart and you will get a real insight into what it is like to struggle with mental and physical difficulties, with all the ups and downs." The book can be ordered here

