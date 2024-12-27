Late Iron Maiden Frontman Paul Di'Anno Book May Become Feature Film

The manager of late Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno has shared the news that he has received an offer to turn his book "666 Days With The Beast" into a feature film.
The book covers the final years of the legendary frontman and Stjepan Juras took to social media on Friday (December 27th) to reveal, "The first offer to adapt my book about Paul into a feature film arrived."
Here is the synopsis for the book, which was released earlier this month: "Paul's friend and manager Stjepan Juras tells an incredible story about the fight for Paul's life and his attempt to return him to where he belongs; to a great constellation of musical legends.
"The test version of this book was released by a combination of circumstances exactly on the day of Paul's death, but the final edition includes the author's obituary for Paul on the last pages of this book.
"This book, in the form of a trilogy, covers the last three years of paul's life and reveals to us a completely new world that has been little or rarely talked about. Paul at the same time desired this book, but at the same time feared its contents, and when you get your hands on it, you will understand why.
"You will read this book with a heavy heart and you will get a real insight into what it is like to struggle with mental and physical difficulties, with all the ups and downs." The book can be ordered here
Van Halen I: The Album That Made Eddie A God Documentary Now Streaming- David Ellefson Teams With Chip Z'nuff and More For 'Ah! Leah!' Cover- more
Sammy Hagar Reveals Classic Song That Alex Van Halen Rejected- Amen's Casey Chaos Had Project With Roy Mayorga- more
More Stars Added To Nashville's Big Bash Lineup On CBS- Corey Kent Marks '24 Live Release With 'Bixby' Video- more
Anyma, Massano & Nathan Nicholson Stream 'Angel In The Dark'- Kodak Black Gives Fans Christmas Surprise With 'Gift for the Streets'- more
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Van Halen I: The Album That Made Eddie A God Documentary Now Streaming
Late Iron Maiden Frontman Paul Di'Anno Book May Become Feature Film
David Ellefson Teams With Chip Z'nuff and More For 'Ah! Leah!' Cover
Royal Hunt Gear Up For EP and Release And Touring In 2025
New Year's Eve Celebrations Could Be Soaked By Rain And Storms In The Northeast And The Northwest
AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Third Biggest Selling Album In U.S. History (2024 In Review)
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Was Injured In Explosion (2024 In Review)
Steve Perry Opened Up About Why He Quit Journey (2024 In Review)