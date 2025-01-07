The Wave and the Particle Stream 'Legacy' Video

The Wave and the Particle have released the official music video for their song 'Legacy,' which comes from their forthcoming album, Electric Sheep, that will be released on January 31, 2025, via Wormholedeath.
The group had this to say about the track, "'Legacy' reflects on isolation, ambition, and the fragility of what we leave behind, enriched by a nod to Shelley's timeless poetry.
"Musically, the song evolves from grunge-inspired alt-rock into a slow, crushing heavy metal finale, blending deep guitar riffs with soaring synths. A raw exploration of transformation and finality."
Hailing from Fremont, CA, The Wave and the Particle masterfully fuse post-industrial rock, symphonic metal, and progressive rock into a sound that defies convention. Founded in 2015 by Vasiliy and Katie, the band grew with the addition of guitarist Chandra in 2016, leading to the release of their debut album Event Horizon (2019).
The lineup solidified in 2021 with the addition of drummer Abhiram and bassist Alessandro, ushering in a new era of creative experimentation. Their forthcoming album, Electric Sheep, explores cyberpunk-inspired themes such as transhumanism, globalization, and digital identity, marking their continued evolution as boundary-pushing artists.
