Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach And Ephemera Deliver 'Heaven'

01-12-2025
Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach makes a guest appearance on the brand new single from UK rockers Ephemera entitled "Heaven". The band has also shared a video for the track.

Their label had this to say: Experience the raw power and emotion of UK melodic hardcore band Ephemera in their latest single, "Heaven". Featuring the legendary Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage, this track is a soul-stirring journey through crushing riffs, heartfelt lyrics, and intense energy.

"Heaven" delves deep into themes of hope, loss, and redemption, blending Ephemera's signature melodic hardcore sound with Jesse Leach's passionate and unmistakable vocals. Fans of bands like Architects, Counterparts, and While She Sleeps will feel right at home.

Known for his iconic work in Killswitch Engage and Times of Grace, Jesse Leach adds a dynamic layer to this track, creating a collaboration that hardcore and metalcore fans won't want to miss.

