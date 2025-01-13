Singled Out: Zoe Ko's drop the man

NYC alternative/indie star Zoe Ko just released a brand new single called "drop the man", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I adored making "drop the man." It was one of the easiest songs I've ever written! Friends are one of the most important parts of my life, especially my girl best friends. They always have my back, are my safe space to be my insane self, fill my life with fun hilarious memories, and so much more. "drop the man" came to be because of my two best friends who were on a streak of having terrible taste in men. It was basically a whole year of seeing another lame dude come in and out of their life and leave each time with a little piece of their heart. And I was not having it.

I was in the studio with producer and writer Carobae one day and knew I had to make a song about this. As she laid down a drum pattern inspired by "Hollaback Girls" by Gwen Stefani, I sat there silently on the couch furiously typing out a rant about my besties and their many terrible male suitors. In an hour I had basically the full outline and chorus of the song. In another 30 mins we finished the song together and it was born. We wrote it over only a simple drum pattern with a small guitar riff that would come in every now and then.

Tracking all the vocals was also a super quick process. We got the leads and doubles down in 30 ish minutes. And finished all the harmonies, gang vocals and background parts in another 30. I knew I needed these lyrics to be kinda sung/spoken and to feel like a cheer squad was chanting them. There was something so special captured that day that the final song ended up being barely different than that day 1 demo. The song is super simple in the fact that I love my best friends, and I know and they know what kind of partner they deserve. And you know what, since I showed them this song they have both dropped their lame men! And one is seeing a girl now!!! I only wish I had this song for myself when I was deep in my hoe phase. I acted ridiculous.

