Bryan Adams Reunites With Mutt Lange For 'Roll With The Punches'

Bryan Adams has announced that he will be releasing his new single "Roll With The Punches" next Friday, February 7th. The song is the title track to his new album and he cowrote the track with music legend Mutt Lange.
Adams shared, "Hi Everyone, I'm writing this from our tour in New Zealand/Australia. Next Friday (7th February), I'm releasing a new song and video that I'm super excited about. It's the title track of the new album, and the video is guaranteed make you laugh.
"I co-wrote the song with Mutt Lange (so great to be working with him again), and it's yet another release on my own label Bad Records. I hope you love it, and if you get a moment, please leave a comment on YouTube.
"The song is being releasing digitally AND as a very limited edition 7" single (only available from the Official Bryan Adams Store). You can pre-save the track now, and you can pre-order the 7" single now too! We're also releasing some brand new shirts.
"So here's the artwork and see you on the road. Let's rock! Bryan"
