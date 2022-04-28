A Flock of Seagulls Lead Lost 80's Live Tour Lineup

Organizers have announced the details for this year's installment of the Lost 80's Live tour, which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
The tour is set to kick off on August 5th in Cohasset, MA at the South Short Music Circus and will wrap up on September 23rd in Aurora, IL at the PIAZZA.
A Flock of Seagulls and Stacey Q will perform at all confirmed dates, and the trek will also include a revolving bill that will feature Wang Chung, Missing Persons, Naked Eyes, The English BeatAnabella's Bow Wow Wow, Animotion, Dramarama, Tommy Tutone, Musical Youth, Kon Kan, Trans-X, The Motels, The Untouchables, and Josie Cotton. Check your local listing for the full lineup and specific information on each date.
Creator and Producer Rob Juarez had this to say, "Lost 80's Live! 20 years! What a thrill to have lasted longer than most tours. I absolutely love the fans and their passion for Lost 80's Live. Here's to another 20 years. It's okay to be lost in the 80s!"
Dale Bozzio of Missing Persons shared, "Lost 80's Live is truly one of the best music experiences I've been a part of. I love seeing so many fans having a blast and singing along with some of the greatest songs ever sung. It really is the best celebration of this era. I love you all and can't wait to see you."
Stacey Q added, "I am so excited for Lost 80's Live 2022! Last year we had limited dates due to COVID, but we still played every single one. Now, we're thrilled to be on every date of this full tour! We can't wait to celebrate the 80s and Lost 80's Live 20th Year Anniversary with every one of you. Don't be square - be there!"
08/05 - Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus
08/06 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
08/07 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch
08/12 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
08/13 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
08/19 - Houston, TX - Arena Theater
08/20 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater
08/21 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot Event Venue
08/25 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater
08/26 - Las Vegas, NV - The AMP at Craig Ranch
08/27 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay
08/28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
09/01 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
09/03 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery Concerts
09/04 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Outdoor Amphitheater
09/09 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater
09/10 - Tampa, FL - Straz Center Morsani Hall
09/22 - Waukegan, IL - The Genesee
09/23 - Aurora, IL - the PIAZZA
