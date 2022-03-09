AC/DC For Those About To Rock Ale Available In 33 States

KnuckleBonz has teamed up with Great South Bay Brewery to produce the AC/DC beer "For Those About To Rock Ale", which is now available in 33 states in the U.S.
According to the announcement, the "For Those About to Rock Ale (5.9%) is cold fermented for the cool, crisp, refreshing flavor you'd expect from a sessionable Australian lager.
"By combining traditional Australian brewing methods with native Aussie hops and cane sugar, the brewers have developed a highly drinkable beer that is true to its heritage, with a clean citrusy hop profile, a subtle malty sweetness, and a bright straw color."
The beer can be shipped to select zipcodes in the following states: AK, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MT, NE, NC, ND, NH, NM, NY, NJ, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TX, VA, WA. Find more details here.
