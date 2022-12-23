AC/DC Frontman Told Not To Discuss Band's Future Plans

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson said in an interview with Eddie Trunk, during an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, that he has been told not to talk about the band's future plans.
Johnson was forced to leave the group's 2016 Rock Or Bust Tour after he was advised that he might lose his hearing if he continued. The band recruited Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose to complete the trek.
Trunk asked Johnson if he would perform live with the band again and the singer responded, "I'm not answering that. Why should I? First of all, there's five members in this band, and to ask one member isn't fair," according to NME.
Trunk then asked Brian if he would personally like to return to the stage with AC/DC and Johnson replied, "Eddie, I cannot answer that. I've been told not to by everybody. It's the official line."
Things became a bit contentious later in the interview after Trunk asked Johnson if he would like to make another album with AC/DC. Brian responded, "It's getting tabloidy here.
"You're getting tabloidy. If I say one thing, it'll be blown out of all proportion. You just can't afford to talk now. There's too much blabber on the Internet. And I'm not on any kind of Face-thing or social media at all - never have been. It's just gossip."
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Addresses 'Back In Black' Rumor
