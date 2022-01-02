.

AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Video Passes One Billion YouTube Views 2021 In Review

Michael Angulia | 01-02-2022

AC/DC The Razors Edge cover art
The Razors Edge cover art

AC/DC earned a top 21 story from October 2021 after their classic video for the song "Thunderstruck" has surpassed over 1 billion views on YouTube.

The track originally appeared on the band's 1990 album, "The Razors Edge", and again was a hit when it appeared on the "Iron Man 2 Soundtrack" album in 2010.

"Thunderstruck" now joins YouTube's billion streaming club that also features Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody", Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters", Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child Of Mine" and more. Watch the video below:

