Alice Cooper Recruits Rob Zombie and Sammy Hagar For This Year's Christmas Pudding

Event poster

Rob Zombie and Sammy Hagar will lead the special guest lineup for Alice Cooper's 20th annual Christmas Pudding which will be taking place on Saturday, December 3rd at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

Alice will lead the performance festivities for the benefit event that will also include appearances from Gin Blossoms, Sixwire, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, comedian Jim Breuer, Solid Rock Dancers, The Bucket Brigade, and the winners of this year's "Proof Is In The Pudding" music and dance competition.

Cooper had this to say, "We are excited to be celebrating our 20th year with a stellar lineup of talent who dedicate their time and passion to help us raise funds for our Rock Teen Centers.

"We are grateful to everyone who continues to make this one of the finest shows in the Valley and promise another memorable evening of music and mayhem!"

Related Stories

Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts On Fall Tour

Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band

Alice Cooper's Full Hellfest Performance Streaming Online

Alice Cooper Story Of The Songs TV Special Coming

Alice Cooper Music and Merch

News > Alice Cooper