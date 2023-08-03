Alice Cooper Announces Rock City Music Company In-Store Event

Album art

(Grandstand) Rock City Music Company, earMUSIC, WCSX/WRIF and Alice Cooper are teaming up to bring Road to life with an exclusive in-store signing set for 4 p.m. September 4, 2023. Fans will have the chance to meet Alice Cooper and have their copy of Road signed in person.

"I'm coming to Detroit, and of course, that's my hometown and the home of hard rock, so, with the Road album just released the week before, I can't think of a better place to do an in-store album signing than the Motor City! So, all of you Detroiters come out and see me and we'll rock a little bit together!" -Alice Cooper

After thousands of gigs and easily a million miles traveled, iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Alice Cooper revs up on his new solo album Road.

Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, it's written, composed, and recorded with his current touring band and trusted longtime bandmates Ryan Roxie [guitar], Chuck Garric [bass], Tommy Henrikson [guitar], Glen Sobel [drums], and Nita Strauss [guitar]. The album features guest appearances by Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Wayne Kramer (MC5), Keith Nelson (Buckcherry) and Kane Roberts.

Road channels the spirit of old-school Alice with his recognizable grit and gusto. Complementing the album's theme, the bonus DVD comes with Alice Cooper's 2022 full live show at Hellfest 2022 and includes all the classics and rarely played gems.

In addition to the Road in-store signing at Rock City Music Company, the Freaks on Parade Tour featuring Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie lands at Pine Knob Music Theatre on September 5, 2023.

Rock City Music Company is a full-service music center featuring a wide selection of the coolest guitars, amps & drums, a killer selection of viny records, t-shirts, posters, accessories, novelty items and more. Private lesson rooms, an on-site repair shop, and a pinball corner round out this mecca of music located in the heart of the motor city.

Since opening in 2015, Rock City Music Company has welcomed some of rock music's biggest stars to its stage including Geddy Lee of Rush, Alice Cooper, Steve Gorman of the Black Crowes, Glenn Hughes of Deep Purple.

ALICE COOPER AUTOGRAPH SIGNING EVENT DETAILS

WHO: ALICE COOPER

WHAT: IN-STORE APPEARANCE & AUTOGRAPH SIGNING

WHEN: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 at 4 p.m.

PLEASE NOTE: Alice will ONLY be signing copies of Road and a ticket must be purchased to participate in the signing event. Due to time constraints, there will be no photos permitted with Alice.

TICKETS: $25-$45 (plus taxes and fees) INCLUDES a copy of Road on Vinyl LP or CD/DVD combo pack (while supplies last). Ticket holders will receive their copy of Road upon entry to the venue.

Tickets are available to purchase at www.rockcitymusicco.com via Eventbrite.

TICKET & SIGNING DETAILS: Alice will sign up to 3 copies of ROAD. One (1) additional copy, per person, can be purchased when securing your admission ticket. Fans that have previously purchased "ROAD" are welcomed to bring their copy to be signed in addition to the copy provided with their original paid ticket.

LOCATION: Rock City Music Company, 33425 Five Mile, Rd., Livonia, MI 48154

More Alice Cooper News