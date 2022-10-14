All Out War Announce New Album Celestial Rot

All Out War have announced that they will be releasing their eighth studio album, entitled Celestial Rot on February 3, 2023 via Translation Loss Records.

The album was recorded by Taras Apuzzo of ALL OUT WAR, mixed and mastered by Erol Ulug at Bright Lights Studios (Teeth, Our Place of Worship is Silence, Rotting Out) and features the artwork of Alexandre Goulet (Despised Icon, End, Apes, WAKE, Fit for an Autopsy).

frontman Mike Score had this to say, "Celestial Rot expresses the decay of not only this world, but the dogma that has helped bring us here. The fall of the earthly realm, as well as the spiritual realm.

"We are excited for this release because we touch on influences that we have not tapped into previously. Celestial Rot represents a new direction and a new chapter for All Out War. A new voyage that we are enthusiastically embracing."

Translation Loss Records co-owner Drew Juergens said of inking the group, "This is a monumental day for the label to be working with a band who not only helped mold Metallic Hardcore as we know it but continues to thrust boundaries aside and forge a path ahead of the curve."

