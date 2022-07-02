Angus Young, Slash Autographed Guitars Lead Gibson Auction

(Prime PR) Gibson Gives has announced a rare lot of six autographed, high-profile, limited-edition guitars from Gibson artists are now up for auction via Charity Buzz through July 6.
The Gibson Gives auction only features rare and collectible limited-edition guitars that are autographed by the artists including Angus Young (AC/DC), Joe Perry and all of Aerosmith, Darius Rucker, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Elliot Easton (The Cars), Robin Zander and Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick), Don Felder (Eagles), Slash, Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest) and more. Each guitar in the Gibson Gives auction includes a certificate of authenticity, and comes straight from the source, Gibson.
Gibson has a strong focus giving back and supporting the global music community through Gibson Gives. The mission of Gibson Gives is to create, develop and support non-profit organizations in their efforts to advance musicians, youth-focused education, music, and wellness initiatives. In the last three years, Gibson Gives--a 501(c)(3) organization--has raised over $3.5 million dollars worldwide through its mission.
The Gibson Gives auction gives music fans the once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a rare and collectible piece of music history. All donations raised will go to Gibson Gives, in addition to the National Museum of African American Music's music education fund. Bidding on the Gibson Gives auction has started now, and will officially close on Wednesday, July 6 at 3:00pm ET, bid now, here.
