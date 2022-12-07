Blackmore's Night's Share New Version Of 'Spirit Of The Sea'

Single art

(Atom Splitter) Blackmore's Night's have shared a lyric video for a special new version of "Spirit Of The Sea", which is one of two previously unreleased acoustic recordings that will be part of the 25th anniversary edition of their debut album Shadow Of The Moon.

It has been recorded in an intimate home session by Candice Night and Ritchie Blackmore earlier this year. The single release is being accompanied by the launch of an illustrated lyric video which suits perfectly to the music.

Blackmore's Night was founded in 1997 by legendary guitarist Blackmore and award-winning lyricist and singer Night to stage and explore their love for traditional medieval and folk rock music. Together, they created a band that like very few others is a prime example of truthfulness and creative integrity.

The band's debut album Shadow Of The Moon (1997) was a milestone. It encompassed everything that Blackmore's Night stand for to this day - beautiful melodies and warm atmospheres that are able to reach the soul, as well as joyful songs to dance to and to celebrate.

Those who really understood Ritchie Blackmore's music in his rock years, could immediately find the essence of his greatness in Blackmore's Night, supported by lyrics that fit his music more than ever before.

On March 10, the 25th Anniversary Edition of Shadow Of The Moon will be released worldwide. The album was converted in HD audio from the original recording, and it has been fully remixed, allowing the original performance to shine in its original glory. The original iconic artwork has been refreshed and reworked to celebrate the anniversary.

