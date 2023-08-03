Blacktoothed Release 'Novocaine' Video

Cover art

(Atom Splitter) Blacktoothed have shared the video for their newest single "Novocaine," exploring the well-known sensation of being either over-or-under-challenged, leaving one in a perpetual state of discomfort. Notably, guitarist Matti showcases her vocal prowess, adding another layer of talent before the song concludes with a powerful and unexpected climax.

"We've always embraced the freedom of not confining ourselves to a single genre," says the band. "Some might label it as a reflection of the heavy music scene's zeitgeist, but we believe that blending various elements together creates a truly distinctive song. 'NOVOCAINE' embodies everything we love, from captivating melodies to powerful riffs and infectious beats. And let's not forget the explosive and remarkably heavy ending, which pushes our tuning to uncharted territories. It's even experimental for our own standards. Nonetheless, we're eager to share this musical adventure with the world!"

The band's latest album JULI was created in collaboration with the producing team of Sawdust Recordings (Christoph Wieczorek + Julian Breucker) and shows that Blacktoothed have narrowed their sound and found their musical style.

In the past few years, Blacktoothed have gained a lot of live experience, having shared stages with well known bands like Acres, Annisokay, Bad Omens, Hands Like Houses, Polaris, Thundermother, and many more, as well as through other live highlights, including opening up the IMPERICON FESTIVAL and many other open air concerts.

