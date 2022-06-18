.

Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey

Bruce Henne | 06-18-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Paul McCartney Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen joined Paul McCartney onstage during his June 16th concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and fan filmed video of the jam has been shared online.

As Rolling Stone notes, Springsteen took the mic for a rendition of his 1984 hit, "Glory Days", and the Beatles' classic, "I Wanna Be Your Man." Later in the evening, Jon Bon Jovi appeared to sing "Happy Birthday" to McCartney, who turns 80 on June 18.

Springsteen returned for the show's encore - a performance of the Beatles' "The End", which closed out the event and the final show of McCartney's North American spring tour.

Read more and watch fan-filmed video of the guest appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey

Paul McCartney Returning To The Road With Got Back Tour

Paul McCartney Inducted Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall 2021 In Review

Paul McCartney and Third Man Records Share Mini Documentary

Paul McCartney Inducts Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall

News > Paul McCartney

advertisement
Day In Rock

Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey- Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off- more

Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener- Led Zeppelin, Nirvana Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more

Motley Crue, KISS Stars Part Of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Ozzy Osbourne Recuperating At Home Following Surgery- more

Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup- Ozzy Osbourne On 'Road To Recovery' Following Surgery- more

advertisement
Reviews

Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things

More Father's Day Gift Ideas

Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Father's Day Gift Guide Pt 1

Latest News

Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey

Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off

As I Lay Dying Moving Forward Without Jordan Mancino

David Bowie Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Starman Remix

Dave Stewart Reacts To Eurythmics' Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

Avira Recruits Live's Ed Kowalczyk For New Version Of 'Lightning Crashes'

Porcupine Tree Share Rats Return Video

Singled Out: Garrett Kato's With You