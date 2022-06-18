Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen joined Paul McCartney onstage during his June 16th concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and fan filmed video of the jam has been shared online.

As Rolling Stone notes, Springsteen took the mic for a rendition of his 1984 hit, "Glory Days", and the Beatles' classic, "I Wanna Be Your Man." Later in the evening, Jon Bon Jovi appeared to sing "Happy Birthday" to McCartney, who turns 80 on June 18.

Springsteen returned for the show's encore - a performance of the Beatles' "The End", which closed out the event and the final show of McCartney's North American spring tour.

