Chris Daughtry, Steve Vai and More To Roc Chicago & Friends Concert

(fcc) Decades Rock Live, the critically acclaimed and award-winning concert TV experience that features legendary bands performing with today's hottest artists, is back in production and kicking off a new installment of specials with "Chicago & Friends."



Set for Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 at Ovation Hall at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ, these shows are being filmed on a custom-built LED stage set with over 30 4k cameras for global distribution airing in late December. Full distribution info will be announced in the coming weeks.



Chicago has partnered with award-winning producer, "Decades" series creator and co-founder of FanTracks, Barry Summers, to create an exclusive Chicago show unlike any other show they've ever performed on tour. They'll perform their greatest hits with some very special guests, including guitar virtuoso Steve Vai paying tribute to the band's original lead guitarist, Terry Kath, Robin Thicke, Chris Daughtry, and other guest singers to be announced soon.

The Chicago-themed weekend at Ocean Casino Resort will include a special "Decades" VIP Party, exclusive VIP Packages, exclusive merchandise, and on Saturday, November 18 there will be a VIP Champagne Brunch. Chicago's fan club pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 19 at 10:00am Eastern Time and tickets for the general public begin Friday, July 21 at 10:00am Eastern Time via Ticketmaster.com and Ocean Casino Resort box office. For more information, visit theOceanAC.com.

To celebrate the 55th Anniversary of Chicago's groundbreaking double-Platinum debut album, CHICAGO TRANSIT AUTHORITY, the band will perform songs from the album both nights, including never-before-performed songs from the classic album along with the band's greatest hits. The band will also perform some of their classics unplugged during both shows.



"We're looking forward to working with Barry Summers, our producer on this concert film, and celebrating Chicago's 55th Anniversary of our debut album, CHICAGO TRANSIT AUTHORITY, with our fans in Atlantic City that will be filmed over two nights," says co-founder/singer/composer/keyboardist Robert Lamm. "We'll be performing a set list of songs exclusively for these two shows, and we're very excited to be performing with some special guests, all captured on film."



FanTracks' Barry Summers said, "I'm very excited to be working with Chicago. I grew up on Chicago's incredible music and their songs were the soundtrack to my childhood. Getting this opportunity to build the show from the ground up, and capture on film Chicago's incredible musicianship and legendary horn arrangements, along with some new surprise nuggets never before performed live in many years, will give fans a once in a lifetime memorable experience and concert captured in 4K film to enjoy for many years to come."



As Ocean's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Kelly Burke concludes, "Ocean Casino Resort is thrilled to be presenting 'Chicago & Friends' here in Atlantic City, where the Decades series originated. As Ocean celebrates its 5th Birthday, it's only appropriate to also be commemorating Chicago's 55th Anniversary of CHICAGO TRANSIT AUTHORITY here at Ovation Hall. We know our guests will enjoy these exclusive concerts which will only further our commitment to offering first-class high-profile entertainment in Atlantic City."

