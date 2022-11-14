.

Country Westerns Leave Money On The Table With New Single

Michael Angulia | 11-14-2022

Nashville rockers Country Westerns have released a music video for their brand new single "Money On The Table," which was produced by Matt Sweeney and the video was directed by Miranda Zipse (Miranda and the Beat).

Vocalist Joseph Plunket had this to say about the song, "'No money left on the table' was Matt Sweeney's mantra while making our new record. Instead of crass commercialism or economic concerns, I took it to mean every song needed to be perfectly minted and we tried to comply.

"We came in with a lot of material ready to record but I still spent a lot of sleepless nights writing and rewriting between sessions. 'Money on the Table' is an ancient riff I've been kicking around for a decade-plus but never quite nailed it down.

"After a long day in the studio, I felt something was missing from the record as a whole and I went home, tackled the riff and wrote the lyrics in one sitting. We recorded the next morning in two takes. Even Sweeney agreed there was nothing left on the table." Watch the video below:

Country Westerns Leave Money On The Table With New Single

