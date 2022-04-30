Eric Church Delivering Heart & Soul In A Box

(EMI) Eric Church is celebrating the 1 year anniversary of his acclaimed triple album, "Heart & Soul", with the release of two limited edition box sets. We were sent the following details:

In addition to all three albums pressed on a unique splattered colored vinyl, the Standard Box Set priced at $89.99 also includes one of three limited-edition numbered posters in each set.

The Super Deluxe Box Set priced at $349.99 also features the three records and all three limited-edition numbered posters with a special foil print not found anywhere else as well as a slip mat, hemp tote bag, coaster set, record brush, exclusive liner book that includes never before seen photos of the recording process, studio and writers and an exclusive note from Church.



"I've always been intrigued when a song is born in a writer room - there is a magic that happens there," shared Church of the unique process that went into creating the triple album when first announcing the project. "I wanted to put that in the studio form. So, every day, we would write a song in the morning and we would record the song that night... The interesting thing about this process is that Jay kept asking me the last three or four days, 'Are we done?' and at that time I didn't know what the project was. I kept saying 'God, this is going to be really hard. There's a lot here. Is this a double album? And if it's a double album, how do we leave out these five or six songs?' I am the hardest critic on making sure every song deserves to be on the record, and I beat this thing to death going 'this can't be that good.' But it was just a special, special time and a special, special project that I think will be among our best." Both sets can be ordered here.

