Eric Church Scores Billboard Top Tour Award

Eric Church took home 2022's Billboard Music Awards' Top Country Tour Award as he prepares to wrap up the U.S. leg of his The Gather Again Tour this Friday (May 20th) at Madison Square Garden.



Church said of the tour. "We all held faith that live music would return. Every night when we hit the stage there's a moment where I think we can't go any harder; then we see someone in the crowd who reminds us how fortunate this time is together because they're so in it ... and it's like we're in overtime.

"The stakes are higher and the plays are bigger. To take home this award means that we all came through this together because we believed we would, and we did. And music did that. Country music did that."



He will be following the tour with two one-night-only stadium concerts at Milwaukee's American Family Field on May 28 and Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium on June 11th.



Eric shared, "Playing Nissan Stadium as our last show in 2019 without knowing it was our last left an impression on us. When there's that much raw energy in one place, it creates a different kind of show. It's not something we want to do night-after-night, but in the right stadium on the right night, we gotta keep it going!"

