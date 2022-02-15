.

Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Morgan Wallen Lead Faster Horses Lineup

Keavin Wiggins | 02-14-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Eric Church Festival poster
Festival poster

Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Morgan Wallen will lead the lineup for this year's installment of the Faster Horses Festival, which will be taking place in Brooklyn, MI on July 22-24.

The main-stage lineup will also include Lauren Alaina, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Larry Fleet, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Jake Owen, Caitlyn Smith, Cole Swindell, Michael Ray, Jameson Rodgers, Runaway June, Morgan Wade and DeeJay Silver.

The Next From Nashville stage will include performances from Cooper Alan, Priscilla Block, Tyler Braden, Ben Burgess, Dillon Carmichael, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Ray Fulcher, Angie K, Tiera Kennedy, King Calaway, Robyn Ottolini, Restless Road and Alana Springsteen.

Related Stories


Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Morgan Wallen Lead Faster Horses Lineup

Eric Church Announces 'One Hell Of A Night' Stadium Show

Eric Church's Chief's Coming To Downtown Nashville

Eric Church Took Fans Back With 'Heart On Fire' Video 2021 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Classic Referenced In Eric Church's 'Heart On Fire' 2021 In Review

News > Eric Church

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Expand North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Debuts New Song- Jason Aldean Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour- more

Slash Confident Guns N' Roses Will Release New Album- Pink Floyd Share Rehearsal Footage From Pulse Reissue- KISS- more

Aerosmith's Recently Discovered 1971 Recordings Set For Wide Release- Slash Streaming Brand New Album '4' Online- more

Rush Expanding 'Moving Pictures'- Slash Launches '4' With Full Album Performance- Eddie Vedder Streams New Album- Metallica- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago

Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories

Saxon - Carpe Diem

Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More

Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest