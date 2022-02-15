Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Morgan Wallen Lead Faster Horses Lineup

Festival poster

Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Morgan Wallen will lead the lineup for this year's installment of the Faster Horses Festival, which will be taking place in Brooklyn, MI on July 22-24.

The main-stage lineup will also include Lauren Alaina, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Larry Fleet, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Jake Owen, Caitlyn Smith, Cole Swindell, Michael Ray, Jameson Rodgers, Runaway June, Morgan Wade and DeeJay Silver.

The Next From Nashville stage will include performances from Cooper Alan, Priscilla Block, Tyler Braden, Ben Burgess, Dillon Carmichael, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Ray Fulcher, Angie K, Tiera Kennedy, King Calaway, Robyn Ottolini, Restless Road and Alana Springsteen.

