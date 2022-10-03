Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno Takes Stage Day After Hospital Release

Video still

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno took the stage this weekend at the Keep It True Rising II Festival in Wurzburg, Germany, just one day after he released from the hospital.

Di'Anno underwent surgery on his leg last month in Croatia after spending seven years in a wheelchair. His caregiver Stjepan Juras shared the following after the surgery:

"In short... the operation is over, the doctor is satisfied, he solved the problem. Paul's skin is now being stitched up and he will be woken up soon. If the wound heals well, the operation can be considered a success."

Paul's performance at the Keep It True Rising II Festival included 12 classic tracks from Iron Maiden's first two studio albums, their 1980 self-titled debut and the follow-up "Killers", including the songs "Sanctuary," "Purgatory", "Wrathchild", "Prowler", "Killers", "Running Free", "Remember Tomorrow", and more. The festival has shared video of the performance. Watch it below:

