Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno took the stage this weekend at the Keep It True Rising II Festival in Wurzburg, Germany, just one day after he released from the hospital.
Di'Anno underwent surgery on his leg last month in Croatia after spending seven years in a wheelchair. His caregiver Stjepan Juras shared the following after the surgery:
"In short... the operation is over, the doctor is satisfied, he solved the problem. Paul's skin is now being stitched up and he will be woken up soon. If the wound heals well, the operation can be considered a success."
Paul's performance at the Keep It True Rising II Festival included 12 classic tracks from Iron Maiden's first two studio albums, their 1980 self-titled debut and the follow-up "Killers", including the songs "Sanctuary," "Purgatory", "Wrathchild", "Prowler", "Killers", "Running Free", "Remember Tomorrow", and more. The festival has shared video of the performance. Watch it below:
[an error occurred while processing this directive]
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues- U2's Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour- Paul Di'Anno- Rush- more
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency- Ozzy Osbourne Rocks With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready On Miniseries Finale- more
Muse and Evanescence North American Tour- Iron Maiden Expand The Number Of The Beast- Bruce Springsteen- more
Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival
Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots
Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix
Live: The Killers Rock Chicago
Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour
A Day To Remember And Wage War Unplugging For Theater Tour
Miranda Lambert To Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues
Reba McEntire Expands Live In Concert Tour
U2 Frontman Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour
Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno Takes Stage Day After Hospital Release
Rush Reflects On Returning To Last Stage They Played With Neil Peart