.

Fat Mike's Codefendants Deliver 'Suicide By Pigs'

Cosa Nostra (Submitted) | 11-16-2022

Codefendants Get Dead cover artGet Dead cover art

(Cosa Nostra) Fat Mike of NOFX has released a music video for "Suicide By Pigs", a track from his newly launched project, Codefendants, which was "forged out of a desire to make an album that sounded like nothing else - a completely genre-fluid album - a cross between hip hop, new-wave, flamenco, and the Beatles. And thus a whole new genre - Crime Wave was born."

The music video for "Suicide By Pigs" is Episode 1 of a cinematic pentalogy which succeeds previously released music video for Episode 2 and the track "Abscessed" which was surreptitiously released without fanfare on YouTube last month and has already racked up over 33k views.

Non-album versions of "Suicide By Pigs" (Baz Mix) and "Abscessed" (10" Version) are available as part of a newly released 10" split also featuring two Get Dead tracks "Safe Places" and "Pepperspray" (Chris Dugan Mix). Watch the new video below:

Related Stories


Fat Mike's Codefendants Deliver 'Suicide By Pigs'

Codefendants Music and Merch

News > Codefendants

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Receiving Four Grammy Nominations- Biohazard's Original Lineup Reunites For 35th Anniversary- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Mammoth WVH Bonus Track- Ozzy Osbourne Scores Four Grammy Nominations- more

Foreigner Announce Farewell Tour- The Doors Unreleased Song- Metallica- August Burns Red- Panic! At The Disco- AFI- more

Kurt Cobain Guitar Sells For $486,400 - Bruce Springsteen To Perform Tonight Show Residency- Black Sabbath- Pierce The Veil- more

advertisement

Reviews

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne

RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment

Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup

Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Receiving Four Grammy Nominations

Biohazard's Original Lineup Reunites For 35th Anniversary

New Found Glory Launching Make The Most Of It Acoustic Tour

Neil Young: Harvest Time Trailer Released

Bruce Springsteen Rocked 'Turn Back The Hands Of Time' On The Tonight Show

Jimmie Allen and Elle King Hosting New Year's Eve Live On CBS

Stratovarius Premiere 'Survive' Video

The Wood Brothers Expand 2023 Tour Plans

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.