Fat Mike's Codefendants Deliver 'Suicide By Pigs'

(Cosa Nostra) Fat Mike of NOFX has released a music video for "Suicide By Pigs", a track from his newly launched project, Codefendants, which was "forged out of a desire to make an album that sounded like nothing else - a completely genre-fluid album - a cross between hip hop, new-wave, flamenco, and the Beatles. And thus a whole new genre - Crime Wave was born."

The music video for "Suicide By Pigs" is Episode 1 of a cinematic pentalogy which succeeds previously released music video for Episode 2 and the track "Abscessed" which was surreptitiously released without fanfare on YouTube last month and has already racked up over 33k views.

Non-album versions of "Suicide By Pigs" (Baz Mix) and "Abscessed" (10" Version) are available as part of a newly released 10" split also featuring two Get Dead tracks "Safe Places" and "Pepperspray" (Chris Dugan Mix). Watch the new video below:

