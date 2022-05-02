.

Gov't Mule And Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Coheadline Dates

Michael Angulia | 05-02-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Gov't Mule Tour poster
Tour poster

Gov't Mule have announced that they will be teaming up with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue for a special run of five co-headlining shows for this August.

The two bands will bring their acclaimed live shows to Oshkosh, WI, Huber Heights, OH, Roanoke, VA, Outer Banks, NC and Columbia, SC, with the latter as a rescheduled date from last September.

Once again, these shows will feature full, equal length sets from both artists, with the closing set rotating per show. Pre-sale tickets for the new co-headlining shows will be available beginning Wednesday, May 4th at 10am local time with the public on-sale commencing Friday, May 6th at 10am local time.

August 18 - Oshkosh, WI @ Waterfest Concert Series - Leach Amphitheater
August 25 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
August 26 - Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park Amphitheater
August 27 - Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium (rescheduled from 9/16/21)
August 28 - Outer Banks, NC @ Roanoke Island Festival Park

Related Stories

News > Gov't Mule

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Tributes Taylor Hawkins With Live Foo Fighter Cover- Jack Shares Ozzy Osbourne Covid-19 Update- Awolnation- more

Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot- more

Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album- Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction-Def Leppard- more

Rush Top Multiple Charts- Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19- Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Doc Preview- more

advertisement
Reviews

Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album

Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago

Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour

Get To Know... THE DEV

Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Latest News

August Burns Red Cancel Spring Tour

Robert Plant Revisits Mighty ReArranger Track On Digging Deep Podcast

The Sweet Things Share 'Ya Know I Don't Mind' Video

The Dead Daisies Share Video For Epic Version Of Deep Purple's Burn

Carrie Underwood Shares 'Ghost Story' Video

Gov't Mule And Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Coheadline Dates

Metric Premiere All Comes Crashing Video

Skunk Baxter Makes Bad Move With Clint Black