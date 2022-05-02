Gov't Mule And Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Coheadline Dates

Gov't Mule have announced that they will be teaming up with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue for a special run of five co-headlining shows for this August.
The two bands will bring their acclaimed live shows to Oshkosh, WI, Huber Heights, OH, Roanoke, VA, Outer Banks, NC and Columbia, SC, with the latter as a rescheduled date from last September.
Once again, these shows will feature full, equal length sets from both artists, with the closing set rotating per show. Pre-sale tickets for the new co-headlining shows will be available beginning Wednesday, May 4th at 10am local time with the public on-sale commencing Friday, May 6th at 10am local time.
August 18 - Oshkosh, WI @ Waterfest Concert Series - Leach Amphitheater
August 25 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
August 26 - Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park Amphitheater
August 27 - Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium (rescheduled from 9/16/21)
August 28 - Outer Banks, NC @ Roanoke Island Festival Park
