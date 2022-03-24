Guns N' Roses Announce South American Tour

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have announced dates for a South American tour. The band will launch a 4-show stadium series in Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 30, before performing in Montevideo, Uruguay, Santiago, Chile and Lima, Peru.
"We're back, South America!" says Guns N' Roses. A Nightrain members presale for events in Santiago and Lima is now underway, while Montevideo access starts March 24 @ 10am local time, and Buenos Aires access starts March 24 @ 12pm local time.
General public tickets will go on sale on Thursday, March 24; for full details, visit gunsnroses.com. Guns N' Roses will next be seen performing at Daytona Beach, FL's Welcome To Rockville festival on May 21 before the group open a summer European tour in Lisbon, Portugal on June 4. See the new dates here.
Aerosmith Announce Vegas Residency- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Eddie Vedder Teams With NASA- Guns N' Roses- more
Greta Van Fleet Postpone Tour Due To Hospitalization- Metallica, Green Day, and Machine Gun Kelly Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more
Ghost's Impera Has Largest Sales Week Of Any Album This Year- Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000 Tour- more
Will Butler Leaves Arcade Fire- Geddy Lee Goes Behind The Scenes of Murdoch Mysteries Guest Appearance- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Marshall Tucker Band
MorleyView ProgJect's Michael Sadler (Saga)
Live: Buddy Guy and Colin James Live in Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville 2022
Caught In The Act: Daughtry, Black Stone Cherry and Lyell Live 2022