Guns N' Roses Announce South American Tour

Tour poster

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have announced dates for a South American tour. The band will launch a 4-show stadium series in Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 30, before performing in Montevideo, Uruguay, Santiago, Chile and Lima, Peru.

"We're back, South America!" says Guns N' Roses. A Nightrain members presale for events in Santiago and Lima is now underway, while Montevideo access starts March 24 @ 10am local time, and Buenos Aires access starts March 24 @ 12pm local time.

General public tickets will go on sale on Thursday, March 24; for full details, visit gunsnroses.com. Guns N' Roses will next be seen performing at Daytona Beach, FL's Welcome To Rockville festival on May 21 before the group open a summer European tour in Lisbon, Portugal on June 4. See the new dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

News > Guns N' Roses