GWAR Destroys NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series

(Freeman) What started as a pipedream from satirical metal news site The Hard Times, has become a reality as the Lords and Masters of GWAR stopped by for a performance at NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series.
The performance was recorded at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. and is available to watch now. Vocalist Blothar the Beserker speaks on the NPGWAR takeover, "We learned a lot from those goody-goodys at NPR.
"For instance, how to say...'Your support right now is vital to GWAR's ability to bring you quality cultural and educational programming that leaves you soaked in bodily fluids and shame.' NPR can give you coffee cups and satin totes, but we can give your souls eternal torment, so give to GWAR today." Watch it below:
