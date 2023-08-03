Horizon Theory Take Off With 'Astronomer' Video

Single art

(CGZ) Horizon Theory release their new single/video - "Astronomer". Bringing a heartfelt portrayal of the loneliness that one can experience even in a crowded world. The song delves deep into the emotions that come with multiple life struggles we might experience from day to day.

The strength Horizon Theory brings through the voice of their music resonates with their audience - a sensational force comes in the dynamic work of their songwriting, and monster arena hard rock/metal delivery.

"Astronomer" is from the upcoming album Radio Silence

"Astronomer" is metaphorical, the loneliness you can feel even on earth with billions of other people and constantly looking for something more in life. Relationship issues, financial struggles, drug addiction, can lead to an extreme feeling of loneliness and depression. With this song we wanted to express these feelings that so many have." - Horizon Theory

More Horizon Theory News