Jimi Hendrix Streams 1969 Los Angeles Forum Concert Release

(hennemusic) Jimi Hendrix's team is streaming "The Jimi Hendrix Experience Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969", in sync with its November 18 release.

Recorded before a sold out audience, the performance of the original lineup - Hendrix, drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Noel Redding - has never before been available in its entirety...until now.

Opening their show with "Tax Free" - an obscure 1967 instrumental by Swedish duo Hansson & Karlsson, with whom the Experience had previously shared bills in Stockholm - the band's set blended more familiar tunes such as "Foxey Lady", "Purple Haze" and "Red House" with an early reimagining of "The Star Spangled Banner" (which Jimi would canonize four months later at Woodstock) and a unique medley of "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)" and Cream's "Sunshine of Your Love".

The 1969 concert was recorded by Wally Heider and Bill Halverson contemporaneously, and recently remixed by longtime Hendrix producer/engineer Eddie Kramer for maximum audio fidelity. It was produced by Kramer, Janie Hendrix, CEO of Experience Hendrix, L.L.C. and the sister of Jimi Hendrix, and John McDermott, who manages the Hendrix music catalog on behalf of Experience Hendrix.

The package's liner notes are by former LA Times staff writer/critic Randy Lewis with a preface by ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons who attended the Hendrix Forum show, having toured with the Experience as part of the Moving Sidewalks, his pre-ZZ band.

