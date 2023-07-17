Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Spring Tour

() As he gears up for the release of his new studio album Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 and a packed run of performances across the U.S. in the coming months, the three-time GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and 26x Billboard chart-topper Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will return to the road in Spring 2024 with a 19-date U.S. Tour, that will bring him up and down the east coast.
Kicking off in Louisville, KY on February 19th, Bonamassa's 2024 Spring Tour will include performances in historic venues like the Count Basie Center For The Arts in Red Bank, NJ on February 23rd and the Saenger Theatre in Pensacola, FL on March 7th, before culminating at the brand-new outdoor concert venue The Sound in Clearwater, FL on March 16th.
A special Fan Presale will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, July 18th at 10am local time, with tickets on sale to the public this Friday, July 21st at 10am local time. To receive the most updated information about tour dates, pre-sale codes and new music sign up for Joe's newsletter here.
Bonamassa's spring 2024 performances will conclude with the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX, set for March 18-24, departing from Miami, Florida to Cozumel, Mexico. The festival line-up includes Grace Potter, The Marshall Tucker Band, John Oates, Jimmy Vivino, King King, and a special performance by Black Country Communion, Bonamassa's supergroup with Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK SABBATH), Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN) and Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, ALICE COOPER, BILLY IDOL). KTBA at Sea is one of the largest fundraisers for Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, aiding in its mission to promote music education by providing grants and resources to schools and musicians in need.
Summer 2023 U.S. Tour
August 2 - Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA
August 4 - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
August 5 - Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT
August 6 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO
August 9 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA^
August 12 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY**
August 13 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY**
**Keeping the Blues Alive presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends: Styx and Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles
^Joe Bonamassa with Orchestra
Fall 2023 U.S. Tour
October 23 - Memphis, TN - The Cannon Center
October 25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
October 27 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
October 28 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre At Sugar Land
October 29 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
November 1 - Fayetteville, AR - Walton Arts Center
November 3 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Performance Hall
November 4 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
November 5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Civic Center Music Hall
November 8 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
November 10 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
November 11 - St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox
November 12 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theatre
November 14 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center
November 15 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center
November 17 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre
November 18 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
November 19 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
November 21 - Reading, PA - The Santander Performing Arts Center
November 22 - Providence, RI - Providence Performance Arts Center
November 24 - Springfield, MA - Symphony Hall
November 25 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric
November 28 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre
November 30 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
December 1 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
December 2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Spring 2024 U.S. Tour
February 19 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
February 21 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
February 23 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts
February 24 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
February 25 - Durham, NC - DPAC
February 27 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
February 29 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Sandler Center
March 1 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center
March 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
March 4 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
March 5 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium
March 7 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre
March 8 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage
March 9 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage
March 11 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
March 12 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center
March 14 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium
March 15 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center
March 16 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound
March 18-24 - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX - Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico
