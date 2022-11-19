.

KISS Stream 'Creatures Of The Night' Super Deluxe 40th Anniversary Reissue

Bruce Henne | 11-19-2022

KISS Cover art
Cover art

(hennemusic) KISS have shared a stream of their just released Super Deluxe Edition of the 40th anniversary reissue of their 1982 studio album, "Creatures Of The Night."

The newly-available package features a remastered version of the album alongside a mix of demos, rarities and outtakes, a series of live soundboard recordings from the Creatures '82/'83 Tour, as well as and seven super rare tour sound effects, all recorded and archived by the Creatures Tour sound engineer Harry Witz.

The Blu-ray Audio disc showcases a first-ever Atmos and 5.1 surround mix from the original album multi-tracks plus the high-resolution newly remastered 1982 stereo mix of the original album, while the package also features an extensive array of bonus collectible KISS memorabilia and ephemera.

KISS' tenth album, which featured "I Love It Loud" and "War Machine", followed the disappointing reception for 1981's concept record, "Music From The Elder", by reversing a downward sales trend when it reached No. 45 on the US Billboard 200.

Stream the Super Deluxe Edition here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

News > KISS

Share this article

