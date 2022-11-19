Melody Trucks To Guest On Allman Family Revival Tour

(Deutsch PR) Melody Trucks, singer and co-frontperson of Allman Brothers Band tribute Brother And Sister with brother Vaylor, and successful solo artist, is a Featured Guest Artist (as is Vaylor) on the celebrated Allman Family Revival Tour kicking off Saturday November 26 at Macon City Auditorium in Macon, GA.

Other dates Melody and Vaylor join the AFR Tour: November 27 (Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater); November 28 (Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Sarasota); November 29 (Pompano Amphitheater, Pompano Beach); and November 30 (Florida Beach, Jacksonville).

Melody, who recently performed at Peach Fest, also hits the road this December with the Lee Boys, one of America's finest African American sacred steel ensembles.

