Motley Crue and Def Leppard Forced To Cancel Two World Tour Dates

Tour poster

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have been forced to cancel two of the tree concerts planned in Brazil as part of their The World Tour, due to production and logistical issues, according to Live Nation Brazil.

The organizer shared (translated), "For reasons of production and logistics, the Motley Crue & Def Leppard: The World Tour 2023 at Curitiba and Porto Alegre, scheduled for the 9th and March I, 2023, were cancelled.

"Ask apologies for any inconvenience caused by this update... The tour show in Sao Paulo will still take place. Def Leppard and Motley Crue thank you for your support and understanding."

As we previously reported, The World Tour will visit various markets across the world next year, kicking off on February 18th in Mexico City and wrapping up in Glasgow on July 6th.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott had this to say, "After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the U.S. and Canada this year, we're beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We're looking to forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!"

Motley Crue added, "We had an incredible time playing 'The Stadium Tour' in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with 'The World Tour' in 2023.

"Crueheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We're coming for you next and can't wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!"

See the dates and announcement video below:

February 18 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

February 21 - Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio Banorte

February 25 - Bogota, Colombia - Parque Simon Bolivar

February 28 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional

March 03 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

March 07 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

May 22 - Sheffield, UK - Bramall Lane

May 25 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - SparkassenPark

May 27 - Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz

May 29 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome

May 31 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków

June 02 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks *

June 03 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza

June 07 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival *

June 09 - Hyvinkaa, Finland - RockFest *

June 11 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Rocks *

June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell *

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting *

June 20 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

June 23 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo de Alges

June 24 - Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain - Auditorio Miguel Ríos

June 27 - Thun, Switzerland - Stockhorn Arena

July 01 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

July 02 - Lytham, UK - Lytham Festival *

July 04 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park

July 06 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park

* Festival date

