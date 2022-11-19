.

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Stream New Album 'World Record'

Bruce Henne | 11-19-2022

Neil Young Album art
Album art

(hennemusic) Neil Young And Crazy Horse are streaming their newly-released album, "World Record." The set marks the follow-up to the band's 2021 record, "Barn."

The project was produced by Young and Rick Rubin and recorded live at Rubin's Shangri-La Studio. "The music on this album of course is very special to me," shared the rocker on his Neil Young Archives site. "Now, with this recording, something special is happening and we know we have a good one. It's too early to say any more because in this world things come and go so fast. But real magic lasts and we think we have it."

"We know we have something special," Young added. "Music lives. It's the same band, Crazy Horse, but the music is unlike Barn, our last offering. Music lives!!!!!"

Stream the new album here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

News > Neil Young

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Forced To Cancel Two Dates- Rolling Stones- KISS- Disturbed- Queen- Hendrix- more

Roger Waters Delivers 'Comfortably Numb 2022'- Nickelback 'Ready For The World To Hate Us Again'- Metallica- Journey- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne

RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment

Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup

Latest News

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Forced To Cancel Two World Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones Share Upgraded Video For '2000 Light Years From Home'

KISS Stream 'Creatures Of The Night' Super Deluxe 40th Anniversary Reissue

Disturbed's David Draiman Talks Ann Wilson Collaboration and Divisive Album

Queen Stream 'The Miracle' Collector's Edition Box Set

Jimi Hendrix Streams 1969 Los Angeles Forum Concert Release

Wage War Share Never Said Goodbye Video And Announce Album

Gulf Coast Jam Full Lineup Announced