Neil Young And Crazy Horse Stream New Album 'World Record'

(hennemusic) Neil Young And Crazy Horse are streaming their newly-released album, "World Record." The set marks the follow-up to the band's 2021 record, "Barn."
The project was produced by Young and Rick Rubin and recorded live at Rubin's Shangri-La Studio. "The music on this album of course is very special to me," shared the rocker on his Neil Young Archives site. "Now, with this recording, something special is happening and we know we have a good one. It's too early to say any more because in this world things come and go so fast. But real magic lasts and we think we have it."
"We know we have something special," Young added. "Music lives. It's the same band, Crazy Horse, but the music is unlike Barn, our last offering. Music lives!!!!!"
Stream the new album here.
