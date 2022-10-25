Nickelback Announce Intimate Shows Next Month

Nickelback have announced their return to the concert stage with the announcement of three special intimate shows next month surrounding the release of their new album.

The new studio album, "Get Rollin'", is set to hit stores on November 18th and they will kick off the string intimate shows on November 15th in Toronto at History.

On the album release date, November 18th, the band will take the stage at the Starland Ballroom in Sayrenville, NJ, followed by a performance at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT on November 20th.

