Paul McCartney Returning To The Road With Got Back Tour

Paul McCartney has announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for his Got Back Tour that will feature the Beatles legend's first live shows since 2019.

McCartney had this to say about the 13-city trek, "I said at the end of the last tour that I'd see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!"

The Got Back Tour will be kicking off April 28th with Paul's very first ever show in Spokane WA and will be concluding on June 16th in East Rutherford NJ at the MetLife Stadium.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25 at 10am local time. See the dates below:

Thursday, April 28 - Spokane, WA- Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6- Oakland, CA- Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13- Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17- Fort Worth, TX- Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21- Winston Salem, NC- Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25- Hollywood, FL- Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28- Orlando, FL- Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31- Knoxville, TN- Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4- Syracuse, NY- Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7- Boston, MA- Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12- Baltimore, MD- Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16- East Rutherford, NJ- MetLife Stadium

