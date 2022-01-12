Persefone Go Napalm With New Album and Share 'Merkabah' Video

Persefone have released a music video for their new single "Merkabah". The song come the Andorran extreme progressive metal group's new album.
"metanoia", the new genre-crossing effort, their debut release with Napalm Records, is set to be released on February 4th and will feature collaborations with Steffen Kummerer (Obscura, Thulcandra), Einar Solberg (Leprous), Angel Vivaldi and Merethe Soltvedt (Two Steps From Hell).
The group had this to say about the new single, "'metanoia' is all about a musical journey for a spiritual breakthrough. Merkabah is a vehicle to elevate, Merkabah asks for meditation and trust in the process.
" With this song we wanted to mark a pivotal moment in the album and write about a personal detour from the old self, a painful and needed transformation to reach new heights, to leave fear behind, to embrace life as the amazing experience we have been gifted with... 'on my knees, I still believe'." Watch the video below:
