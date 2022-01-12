.

Persefone Go Napalm With New Album and Share 'Merkabah' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-12-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Persefone metanoia album cover art
metanoia album cover art

Persefone have released a music video for their new single "Merkabah". The song come the Andorran extreme progressive metal group's new album.

"metanoia", the new genre-crossing effort, their debut release with Napalm Records, is set to be released on February 4th and will feature collaborations with Steffen Kummerer (Obscura, Thulcandra), Einar Solberg (Leprous), Angel Vivaldi and Merethe Soltvedt (Two Steps From Hell).

The group had this to say about the new single, "'metanoia' is all about a musical journey for a spiritual breakthrough. Merkabah is a vehicle to elevate, Merkabah asks for meditation and trust in the process.

" With this song we wanted to mark a pivotal moment in the album and write about a personal detour from the old self, a painful and needed transformation to reach new heights, to leave fear behind, to embrace life as the amazing experience we have been gifted with... 'on my knees, I still believe'." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Persefone Go Napalm With New Album and Share 'Merkabah' Video

News > Persefone

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Stream Studio 666 Film Trailer- Rolling Stones- Megadeth And Lamb Of God Metal Tour Of The Year- more

Sammy Hagar Extends Las Vegas Residency With New Dates- Judas Priest North American Tour To Feature Only One Guitarist- more

Guns N' Roses Couldn't Meet Eye To Eye With Izzy For Reunion- Trivium and Testament Frontman Team Up- Skillet- more

KISS New Off The Soundboard Release- David Bowie Lost Album Streaming- Dead & Company Cancel Playing In The Sand- Bon Jovi Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show

MorleyView Sordal

Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)

Legends Play the Beatles

Katastro - Sucker