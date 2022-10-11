Priests Offshoot Ecstatic International Song 'Disruptor'

Album art

(CTP) Washington DC supergroup Ecstatic International have shared a new track called "Disruptor," which is the second single from their forthcoming self-titled EP that arrives on October 14th.

The band Ecstatic International formed by G. L. Jaguar shortly after Priests played their final show on New Year's Eve 2019. Laura Harris, drummer of Ex Hex, found herself in a similar situation. When the pandemic put everything on hold, the two longtime friends pushed forward putting the band together with new friend and bandmate Nikhil Rao.

After two years of perfecting their vision, they were joined by longtime collaborator/conspirator Anno, the genius behind Olivia Neutron-John, and Des Demonas frontman Jacky Cougar Abok, and their self-titled EP came together quickly.

Produced by Don Godwin of Too Free at Tonal Park and pulling inspirations from post-punk, new wave, afrobeat, and house music with the idea to bring people together to have collective catharsis through dance.

Stream the song here.

Related Stories

Ecstatic International Music and Merch

News > Ecstatic International