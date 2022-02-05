Puppy Stream New Single 'And Watched It Glow'

promo photo courtesy Big Picture Media

London rockers Puppy have shared their brand new single "...And Watched It Glow." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Pure Evil", which will arrive on May 6th.

Jock Norton had this to say about the new album, "We had to dig fairly deep to find the purpose in doing any of it, because the global narrative was rightly shifted to more important things.

"But I think to be honest that sort of introspection had filtered through into other aspects of our lives, so being able to record this album sort of gave us a bit of purpose and something to cling on to.

"Ultimately for us we wanted to feel engaged and productive and useful, even if it was only for ourselves and each other. Like I said, there'd be times when it would feel a bit meaningless, but getting to a place where you're comfortable with that and happy to let the work be its own reward really helped us grow as a band and as people I think.



"To us the whole thing feels like a time capsule of this weird limbo period and I think that comes across on the album, or at least I hope it does. Postcards from the edge or whatever." Stream the single below:

