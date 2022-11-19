Queen Stream 'The Miracle' Collector's Edition Box Set

(hennemusic) Queen is streaming the Collector's Edition box set of their 1989 album, "The Miracle", in sync with its release on November 18. The UK band's thirteenth record was the result of two-years of studio sessions that saw Queen create more than 30 songs for the project, with ten tracks selected for the final album and others later appearing as B-sides or solo tracks, or carried over to the "Innuendo" and "Made In Heaven" albums.
For the first time, Queen would share songwriting credits equally, regardless of who conceived each song, a consensus of opinion that was to deliver quality results.
"Splitting the credits was a very important decision for us," recalls Brian May. "We left our egos outside the studio door, and worked together as a real band - something that wasn't always the case. I wish we'd done it 15 years before."
Upon its original release, "The Miracle" went on to top the album charts in the UK and several major European markets, while helping re-establish the band in the US where it delivered their fourth consecutive gold album in the region.
"Queen: The Miracle Collector's Edition" box set features original takes, demos, and rough takes of the full album plus six additional previously never before heard tracks - including the recently premiered "Face It Alone."
Stream the new box set here.
