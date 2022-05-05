Saliva Share New Video And Announce Tour With Otherwise

Saliva have shared a music video for their latest single "Revelation Man", and announced that they will be teaming up with Otherwise for a summer tour.
The trek is scheduled to kick off on June 2nd in Columbia, SC at New Brookland Tavern and will conclude on June 23rd in Lawrence, KS at The Bottleneck.
Vocalist Bobby Amaru had this to say about their new song, "Revelation man is about a guy who couldn't accept the struggles of his own addictions. He had to hit rock bottom to see the light.
"When I say 'had to die to find a revelation.' I don't mean dying literally but there were moments in my life where I felt like I had. It particularly relates with me because of my sobriety of 3 1/2 years. I went through a lot of things before I got sober. "
Watch the video and see the tour dates below:
6/2 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
6/3 - Corbin, KY - Icehouse
6/4 - Huntsville, AL - Shagnasty's
6/5 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse
6/8 - Horseheads, NY - The L
6/9 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon
6/10 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
6/11 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
6/14 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts
6/15 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
6/16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
6/17 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
6/19 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
6/21 - Springfield, MO - Kiss Bar and Grill
6/22 - Arnold, MO - 21 Rock
6/23 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
