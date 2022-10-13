Singled Out: Lucid Kidd's Smooth Sailing

Fast-rising rap/pop artist Lucid Kidd is releasing his debut EP this Friday and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the effort's new single, "Smooth Sailing". Here is the story:

My new single, Smooth Sailing, is about a specific feeling which cannot be described in one word. It is when everything is dreamy, unstable, but at the same time everything in its place and smooth. To take it back to the creation of the song, me and my buddy Corey Chorus heard the beat Chris Wolfe made. Instantly, when I heard the beat, I could associate it only with the atmosphere of a dreamy beach vibe. We took it from there.

The energy in the room, even if we were just on zoom...the call was crazy, overall we were just vibing. That is why I believe it is very important to keep someone motivating, and inspiring around you to create that good energy. It highly influences your art. I wanted to create something that would not necessarily impact people so much, but just give people a vibe, a better mood and let the music and the lyrics speak for itself. If we dig a bit deeper, this song has the flow, where not only the lyrics say "smooth sailing" but the vocals themselves smooth sail on the beat. The goal is to inspire the listener to sometimes stop trying to control so many aspects of life because it will make you feel worthless, disappointed and sad, and try to just let things be. In other words, let things be the way they are, embrace and learn from the bad that happened, enjoy the good and go with the flow like smooth sailing on the seven seas.

As I am getting ready for my EP, the last 3 singles released were really just telling a story about personal growth as an individual. The first single from the EP (G n T) showed the emotions of being lost, lonely, worthless, the second, (Today and Tomorrow) is talking about my idealistic view of the perfect vision of love, and the third (Nothing Back) portrays personal realization, evolution and then ultimately getting rid of fake people. As a 4th single, Smooth Sailing shows the importance of accepting life, and that it is not always fair, that way even the stormiest seven seas become smooth once you find the right flow and balance.

Another very fun aspect of the construction of this single, Smooth Sailing, was making the music video. This was the first music video where we thoughtfully planned out the whole script and didn't shoot randomly. I feel it had a very successful representation of the song. The colors and the weird details such as the old school cord telephone in the room or sand in the microwave added a dream-like vibe. Therefore, contributing to the idea that even though all of these strange things happened I still went with the flow and accepted them as just part of my journey while being lost in time and space.

A funny story while filming... for the sand in the microwave scene, we were very careful about getting the shot right the first time since we knew it would be a painful process to clear the sand out of it... well it didn't work out the first time and we ended up having to do it TWICE anyway! Overall I am very happy with this single, and I believe there are a lot of people that can benefit from it or at least a vibe with it.

