Singled Out: Joey Sachi's Fractured

Joey Sachi just released a raw piano ballad called "Fractured". To celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I wrote 'Fractured' towards the end of 2021 - the culmination of common writer's block and enduring introspections stirred on by Covid lockdowns. The song delves into complex dynamics of past relationships or more specifically, that one past relationship where connection lingers still and-though you may never admit it to anyone-you are quietly hopeful you'll reunite once more. It explores this recurring thought and the silent oath you make to one another to work on yourselves and your aspirations whilst apart, almost as if the two of you reuniting is contingent on this self work and growth as individuals.

The initial stage of writing this song flowed so effortlessly by first creating the pre-chorus. While sitting at a beautiful old piano I quickly surprised myself with the chord progression which remains almost the same in this release, the topline and lyrics followed immediately afterwards, which was a pleasant anomaly for me!

Lyrical imagery is crucial to this song. The pre-chorus serves as an 'oath' made to one another, to begin self-work and to set off on one's own path to reach full potential. This way, if you do happen to cross paths again, you will do so knowing you have become the best versions of yourselves.

Though the metaphorical 'broken heart' is cliched; the idea has always resonated with me just as it has for my favorite writers! It was the strong inspiration for my lyrical idea of the 'fractured' heart that I reference throughout the track. I was hoping to portray the delicate intricacies of that universal 'heartbreak' feeling while also holding onto hope by the heart seeming 'fractured' and not completely broken.

In September of 2022 I took the finished song to my incredible producer -Andy Mak. This is my first track with Andy, a real 'pinch me' moment as it has always been a dream of mine to work together. We recorded at an exquisite studio in Avoca Beach with the cockatoos and the sea breeze as our creative backdrop. With the production he skillfully integrated lush and emotive string arrangements, adding a layer of depth and richness to the track. It was such a transformation of the song and as I always say he really adds the magic.

I cannot wait for the upcoming release of my track 'Fractured' on August 2nd. The songwriting process is always an incredibly personal and cathartic journey for me and these feelings were heightened even more intensely while creating this track. I am overjoyed when I think of it out there in the world.. so very soon.

