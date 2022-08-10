Steve Hackett Shares Video From sis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More

Cover art

(Chipster) Steve Hackett has released a live clip of "The Devil's Cathedral", which comes from his forthcoming release 'Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More'.

The visual document of his 2021 UK tour celebrating the classic Genesis live album. Set for release on the September 2nd (with vinyl following on the 25th November), it sees Steve and his band perform 'Seconds Out' in full & in sequence, as well as a selection of solo material including tracks from his most recent studio album 'Surrender of Silence'.

Hackett shared, "I'm thrilled to be releasing 'Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out + More', giving everyone a chance to see this dynamic show... Enjoy 'The Devil's Cathedral', an exciting dark Gothic track that includes all the boys in the current band line-up at their most explosive!"

'Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More' will be available as Limited 2CD + Blu-ray & Limited 2CD + DVD, both including 5.1 surround sound, behind the scenes documentary & promo videos. Steve Hackett and his band comprise Roger King, Rob Townsend, Jonas Reingold, Nad Sylvan & Craig Blundell, and they were joined by Amanda Lehmann as special guest on the night. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

>Steve Hackett Music and Merch

News > >Steve Hackett