The Velveteers Release 'Save Me' Video

Colorado rockers The Velveteers have released a music video for their song "See Me". The track was recorded during the sessions from their latest album, "Nightmare Daydream."

Singer and guitarist Demi Demitro shared these comments about the track, "'See Me' is a song about finding your way through the dark and coming into the light.

"It's about finding forgiveness and empathy for those who have hurt you. It's about wanting to be seen for who you really are, rather than the villain who someone makes you out to be in their head." Watch the video below:

