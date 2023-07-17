The Acacia Strain Parts Ways With Kevin Boutot

Kevin Boutot broke the news to fans via social media that he has parted ways with The Acacia Strain following their most recent tour. He joined the group in 2005, replacing Ben Abert.
Boutot shared the news via Instagram. He wrote, "I didn't go into this last tour with the intention of it being my last one, but it indeed was. I played what will possibly be my last show with @theacaciastrain last night in Kitchener, Ontario.
"I couldn't have asked for a better send off, that show was WILD! I don't think I can put how grateful I am for the life I lived touring the world the last 20 years into words. It's just not possible. All I can say is thank you. THANK YOU.
"To my band mates, current and past, I love you all. The fans, I'll never forget all of you. To anyone that booked us and worked behind the scenes to make it all happen, thank you.
"I will say that this is not the end of me, I'll still be playing as much as I can, doing various projects and just MAYBE an occasional show with TAS here and there.
"Until then, I'll be home focusing on what's most important in life. My family. Once again, thank you everyone. I'll cherish the memories I made touring as long as I live.
